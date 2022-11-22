Haryana's separate Vidhan Sabha demand fraught with danger: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has urged PM Narendra Modi to critically evaluate Haryana’s demand for 10 acres for the construction of new Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh.

In a letter to the PM, Bajwa has drawn his attention to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for 10-acre land for the construction of separate Vidhan Sabha on land-to-land exchange basis in Chandigarh.

Bajwa said it was fraught with the danger of disturbing the already worrisome law and order situation in the state.

“The record will bear me out that the claim of Punjab over Chandigarh as its capital is well recognised as back as 1970. On January 29, 1970, nearly three years after Haryana came into being, the Centre had issued a formal communication declaring that Haryana, in due course, would have its capital and Chandigarh would continue to remain the capital of Punjab,” said the LoP.

“As per the constitutional scheme, Parliament is competent for the alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states (including union territories) by framing a law. However, the Article 3 provides that no Bill for this purpose shall be introduced in either House of Parliament except on the recommendations of the President and unless, where the proposal contained in the Bill affects the area, boundaries or name of any of the states. The Bill has to be referred by the President to the legislature of that state for expressing its views thereon. So, the views of the state concerned shall have to be obtained by way of reference by the President to that effect as clarified under Explanation I to Article 3 in the Constitution,” said Bajwa.

“Above all, the demand has no leg to stand because the boundaries of Panchkula, already a fully developed town of Haryana, start just two kilometres beyond the railway station on Madhya Marg. As being demanded by Haryana’s CM, buildings for both the High Court as well as Vidhan Sabha can be constructed in Panchkula,” the LoP said.

#narendra modi #partap singh bajwa