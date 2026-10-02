Have formally tendered my resignation: Raja Warring after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the capital and formally tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress president.

Warring on Thursday had changed his X profile bio to "former Punjab Congress president".

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After meeting Rahul, Warring said, “I met Rahul Gandhi. I formally gave him my resignation (as Punjab Congress president) and he gave me a lot of love.”

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Warring said Rahul took stock of the Punjab situation and got information about the ground realities in Punjab, what is happening with the AAP government and what should be done going forward.

"This was the information sought by him. I shared with him my four-and-a-half years of experience as the Punjab Congress state president, what are the challenges we have, how we have to fight those challenges and where our strengths are. This was the context of the entire discussion," Warring said.

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He said he thanked Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to lead the state Congress under difficult circumstances.

"I assured him that I am ready to serve the party whenever the party requires me," Warring said.

This paves the way for the official announcement of Warring's replacement.

Warring, Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, had taken charge as Punjab Congress chief after the party's poor show in the 2022 assembly election when the Congress won very few seats -- 18 out of 117 and AAP swept to power.