Have joined unconditionally, says Jagir Kaur on return to Akali fold

Kapurthala, March 14

Apologising from one another, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur finally called it a truce as the former visited Begowal Dera here this afternoon. Sukhbir announced her rejoining in the party as both offered ‘siropas’ to one another.

Jagir Kaur had been expelled from the party in November 2022 when she had contested for SGPC presidential post against Sukhbir’s desire.

As the rejoining happened, both took the blame upon themselves for what had happened in the past. Jagir Kaur said, “I take the onus of every mistake that I made. That is why you had to take action against me. Our party president has been everyone’s ‘ladla’ and hence, he is very sensitive on certain matters. Even today sitting in this gathering, he is worried that since I am vocal, I may not vent out my anger against him publicly. I surely will do that later when he meets me in person.”

Even Sukhbir in his address said, “I too tend to make mistakes and it is my responsibility to keep everyone together in the family. Bibiji is my family member. I feel that she had gone abroad for sometime. But I kept calling her every month on phone. This helped her slowly burst out her anger against me.”

Jagir Kaur told Sukhbir, “I was Akali. I am Akali. I will remain Akali. I will die as an Akali. My entire cadre is intact. I have joined unconditionally. I do not want any ticket. I am ready to work like a sewadar.”

