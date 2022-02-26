Have raised matter with govt, Sunny Deol tells parents of students stranded in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur/Pathankot, Feb 25

Actor and MP Sunny Deol, who had been “missing” from his parliamentary constituency for the past more than two years, finally emerged from the shadows following his assurance to the parents of 40 students of his constituency stranded in Ukraine “that he has taken up the issue of their return with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.”

Deol said notwithstanding his absence from constituency, which sent him to Parliament with a massive margin of 70,000 votes, he was accessible to all and sundry.

“I will be coming to Pathankot once the election results are announced on March 10,” he said. The last time the MP was seen here was in September, 2020. Even as his detractors were questioning his long absence, Deol sought to silence them by taking up the issue of students trapped in Ukraine.

Pankaj Joshi, the MP’s Pathankot-based PA, said Deol was in touch with the parents of children in Ukraine. “He is making all-out efforts to ensure the government brings back the students,” he said. Congress leaders of the MP’s constituency claim his prolonged absence is impeding certain projects which need his direct intervention and that of the Centre. Deol, meanwhile, rubbished the MLA’s allegations and added that he would be a regular in the area soon.

#indians in ukraine #sunny deol #ukraine crisis