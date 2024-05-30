Having secured wins for BJP in 2014, 2019, Hoshiarpur all set to host PM

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 29

Merely 48 hours before the state goes to polls, the Prime Minister’s rally at Hoshiarpur in support of candidate Anita Som Parkash has come as a shot in the arm for her. Parkash is the wife of Union Minister of State Som Parkash and sitting Hoshiarpur MP. While she was one of the candidates who was present at the Prime Minister’s Gurdaspur rally, Hoshiarpur being an important seat for the BJP in view of the two recent BJP wins in the former Congress bastion, the PM will be addressing a morning rally in the constituency on Thursday.

At the rally, BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash and Anandpur Sahib candidate Subhash Sharma will be present.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hoshiarpur constituency had been won by BJP leader Som Parkash, who is currently the BJP Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Som Parkash won the seat by 48,530 votes from then Congress candidate Rajkumar Chabbewal. Chabbewal is the AAP’s candidate for this seat this year.

In 2014 too, the constituency was won by the BJP, by former Union Minister Vijay Sampla.

Having recently wrested the former Congress bastion from the rival party’s control, the BJP is going all out to woo voters on the predominantly Hindu seat which is among the few seats where the saffron party continues to hold an upper hand, despite recent challenges.

Amid the tussle with rival Vijay Sampla, and the anti-incumbency faced on the seat, the BJP candidate had also been keen to host the PM. After the PM’s Gurdaspur visit, his visit to Hoshiarpur had also been requested by BJP’s state leadership.

Candidate Anita Som Parkash said, “We had been keen on hosting the PM and had also written to him about it after the Gurdaspur rally. It is an honour that he will address the people of Hoshiarpur in the last leg of the campaign.”

Meanwhile, the farmers have again given a call to oppose the BJP and PM’s rally tomorrow.

Amidst a call by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) to ask questions from the PM wherever he comes in state, the BKU Doaba also announced that protests will be held by farmers at Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

In his appeal to farmers on Tuesday, BKU Doaba President Manjit Rai said, “On May 30, BKU Doaba will start a caravan at 7 am from Phagwara. We ask the rest of the farmers to reach straight to Hoshiarpur and gather at the Phagwara Road Bypass Chowk from where we will head to city. We will reach Hoshiarpur at 9 am. Every circle in the city and from outside must bring in 2 vehicles.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur