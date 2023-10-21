Hayer: Government got 2,111 requests for excavation in nine months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

In the last nine months, the government received 2,111 applications for getting licence for excavation.

Punjab’s Minister for Water Resources, Mines & Geology Meet Hayer stated this during Question Hour. He was responding to MLA from Abohar Sandeep Jakhar’s question in which he sought details of registered applications for getting licence for mining sites.

Jakhar had asked about the number of applications registered for getting licence for the mining sites this year and the criteria adopted to approve these mining sites.

Hayer said three types of permissions were given regarding excavation which included the permission for 2 acre and 3 feet depth and under this category, 1,013 applications had been registered. No fee, District Mineral Foundation Fund (DME), Environment Management Fund (EMF) etc was charged for such approvals.

He said as per new Punjab Sand and Gravel Mining Policy 2022, royalty on ordinary earth is charged as Rs 2 per CFT for commercial infrastructure projects as per the new mining policy. The government has received a total revenue of Rs 52.73 crore since August 24, 2022.

From January 1, 2023, till date, 470 applications have been registered under K-1 Permit.

Similarly under K2 permit, which are issued for any specified land where any mineral is encountered in the process of construction of any building or a development project, the government has received 111 applications and received a revenue of Rs 2.57 crore since August 24, 2022.

#Abohar