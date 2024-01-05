Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Jalandhar, January 4
Former president of the NRI Sabha Punjab Kamaljit Hayre today announced his withdrawal from the NRI Sabha chief election due to be held tomorrow.
Now two candidates are left in the fray — first-timer Parvinder Kaur Banga and former president Jasvir Gill. Gill said he too was being pressured to withdraw in favour of Banga but he was firm on his decision.
