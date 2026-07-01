Hazur Sahib Act row: Maharashtra sets up panel to consult Sikh stakeholders

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday constituted a committee to consult stakeholders from the Sikh community on the proposed Sri Hazur Sahib Act.

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Senior BJP leader RP Singh, along with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, had engaged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the matter last week, urging the state government to halt the move in the interest of consensus.

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The committee consists of Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Divisional Commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded Collector, Deputy Secretary (Revenue), and Deputy Collector, Nanded.

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It will invite the Sikh clergy and other community leaders to present their views on the issue.

RP Singh today urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Takht Sri Patna Sahib Management Committee, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and all Sikh organisations to proactively submit their suggestions.

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“I also request CM Fadnavis that, while reconstituting the Board will take time, the government must retain its vision for the proposed mega rejuvenation plan for the Takht Hazur Sahib complex on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Lok, Ujjain,” RP Singh said.

The BJP has proposed a heritage corridor by acquiring 200 acres. It will have modern accommodation for pilgrims, and a world-class virtual reality centre showcasing the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

“This can significantly enhance the spiritual experience while preserving the sanctity, heritage and historical character of this sacred Takht for generations to come,” RP Singh said.

The Maharashtra Government formed the committee after BJP leaders from Punjab and Delhi flagged problems with the decision to repeal the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, and replace it with a new law called Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act.

Punjab BJP chief Dhillon also spoke to Fadnavis, leading the state government to place the draft law in abeyance and promise the formation of a committee for wider discussions.

The state’s move to replace the 1956 law had triggered anxieties across the Sikh community. Caretakers of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib had even asserted their religious autonomy and issued a ‘gurmata’ (collective religious edict) rejecting the Maharashtra Government’s repeal proposal. The ‘gurmata’ is a binding, collective decision taken in the name of the Guru. It was read out by Singh Sahib Giani Ram Singh in the presence of Takht Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh of Takth Sri Hazur Sahib.