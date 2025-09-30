HC accepts Balwinder Sekhon’s apology, directs him to plant 10 saplings in contempt case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today discharged dismissed Punjab Police officer Balwinder Singh Sekhon from contempt proceedings, after accepting his unconditional and unqualified apology for uploading videos on social media criticising the judicial system and officers. The court directed Sekhon to perform community service by planting 10 saplings within a week and to file a compliance report within 15 days.

Advertisement

The contempt proceedings were initiated by the court on its own motion against Sekhon through an order dated February 15, 2023, issued by a coordinate bench under the provisions of the contempt of court. The notice was issued after Sekhon uploaded videos on social media expressing alleged dissatisfaction with judicial officers and the judicial system.

Advertisement

In response, Sekhon filed an affidavit dated January 14, expressing his bona fide regret for uploading the videos, tendering an unconditional apology, and undertaking not to repeat such acts in the future. The affidavit explicitly stated that he had realised the proper course was to avail legal remedies rather than posting videos online. Sekhon also confirmed that the videos in question had already been deleted from social media.

Advertisement

“He had categorically stated therein that he realised that he should not have uploaded such video on social media but should have availed the remedy as per law. He has categorically undertaken not to repeat such act in future and the said video has already been deleted from the social media. He has tendered unconditional and unqualified apology for his conduct and undertaken not to do such act in future.

The court observed that Sekhon had already undergone the maximum sentence of six months in a related matter as per orders dated February 24, 2023. Considering the bona fide repentance, the unconditional and unqualified apology, and the undertaking not to repeat such acts, the bench deemed it appropriate not to impose any additional penalty.

Advertisement

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, asserted that the proceedings were concluded on the basis of Sekhon’s bona fide apology, his undertaking for the future, and compliance with previous orders, noting that the conduct in question involved the misuse of social media to voice grievances against judicial officers.