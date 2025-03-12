HC admonishes Punjab for stalling drug inquiry, sets 10-day deadline for information

Less than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to conduct random raids against illegal over-the-counter drug sales, the inquiry regarding Punjab has hit a roadblock due to the non-supply of information sought by the central agencies.

Expressing strong displeasure, the High Court asserted that Punjab’s inaction was not only obstructing the court-mandated inquiry but also detrimental to public interest, as the investigation was aimed at eradicating the region’s rampant drug menace.

The high court, in two-related orders, had also asked the CBI, the NCB, and the police forces of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to cooperate in a concerted effort to tackle the drug menace.

“With regard to the inaction on the part of Punjab, we had expressed our displeasure to the counsel appearing for the State, as such inaction was not only stalling the inquiry being conducted in pursuance of the orders of this Court but was also against public interest, as the inquiry is an attempt to eradicate drug menace spread across the region,” the Bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice HS Grewal asserted.

The court noted that the CBI and NCB had sought specific information from the Punjab government as far back as December 26, 2024, but the failure to supply the data had stalled further action. Taking a serious view of the delay, the court directed, “Considering the larger public interest behind the inquiry being conducted by the CBI/NCB and because the information sought from Punjab by the CBI/NCB was way back on December 26, 2024, we would expect Punjab to supply the sought information to the CBI as soon as possible, but not later than 10 days.”

The high court’s observations come amid multiple judicial interventions aimed at curbing the illegal manufacture and sale of narcotics in Punjab and Haryana. In its earlier orders, the court had taken cognizance of large-scale drug recoveries and even directed the CBI to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with officials from the NCB and state police authorities. The Directors-General of Police (DGPs) of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh were also ordered to cooperate fully with the central agencies.

But the latest developments indicate a lack of compliance from Punjab authorities, compelling the High Court to intervene.