The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday called for the original records forming the basis of Lok Sabha member Amritpal Singh’s preventive detention order. The direction came as the Bench granted Punjab a week to file a para-wise response to his petition challenging third successive detention ordered under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed at the very onset that the Supreme Court, by order dated November 10, 2025, laid down an outer limit of six weeks for deciding the matter. But the petition challenging the preventive detention order dated April 17, 2025, was filed in December first week.

The Bench added the High Court could not proceed further “unless the para-wise response of the contesting respondents is received.” The court, therefore, acceded to the State’s request and granted one week’s time to file its reply.

The Bench further directed that “the original records supporting the grounds of detention shall also be produced on the next date of hearing”, before listed the matter for January 20. Senior advocate Anupam Gupta appeared before the Bench for the State of Punjab, while the Union of India was represented by Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain

The Khadoor Sahib MP had challenged the legality of the third successive detention order issued against him, alleging absence of any credible material linking him with prejudicial activities. The petition filed through counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Imaan Singh Khara and Harjot Singh Mann claimed that the detention was “arbitrary, void of jurisdiction and violative of constitutional safeguards under Articles 21 and 22”. It was submitted that Amritpal Singh had remained under preventive detention since April 2023 despite the absence of any supporting material for continued incarceration.

The petitioner rejected the allegation that he was associated with anti-national elements or was part of any design to physically eliminate individuals. He asserted that such imputations were unsupported by any material.

His plea stated that Amritpal Singh prior to his detention was engaged social reform initiatives, including youth anti-addiction programmes, campaigns against drug abuse, and community-oriented interventions through his organisation Waris Punjab De. His speeches, the petition stated, focused on Sikh values, cultural identity and constitutional protections rather than separatism or violence.

The petition further asserts that preventive detention could not be sustained merely on the strength of pending criminal cases, particularly when regular criminal proceedings were already underway before competent courts. It stated that each FIR was being adjudicated independently and no overarching pattern or imminent threat has been shown that could justify the invocation of the National Security Act.