HC: Can’t always look at criminal record while deciding bail

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that strict adherence to the rule of looking at the criminal antecedents of an accused at the time of granting bail will in all probability result in its denial.

The assertion came as Justice Sandeep Moudgil drew a distinction between regular bail, anticipatory bail and suspension of sentence.

Justice Moudgil was hearing a regular bail plea in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana district in February 2020.

The Bench was told that the petitioner was involved in seven other cases and facing conviction in one

of them.

Justice Moudgil said there was a difference between the grant of regular bail under Section 439 and anticipatory bail under 438 of the CrPC as compared to the suspension of sentence under Section 389 of the CrPC.

The conviction order was already there in case of suspension of sentence. But the presumption of innocence, a fundamental postulate of criminal jurisprudence, was there while considering the petition either under Section 438 or 439 of the CrPC.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Moudgil said the court was conscious of the fact that the petitioner was a prior convict and involved in other cases. But he was on bail in five cases and the sentence stood suspended in the case in which he was convicted. The court could not lose sight of the fact that the trial was proceeding at a snail’s pace at the hands of prosecution after a lapse of more than two years.

Justice Moudgil added a petitioner’s criminal antecedents were undoubtedly required to be looked into while granting bail.

At the same time, it was equally true that the evidence during the course of trial had to be appreciated with reference to that case alone and not other pending matters.

“In such eventuality, strict adherence to the rule of denial of bail on account of pendency of other cases/convictions would, in all probability, lend the petitioner in a situation of denial of concession of bail,” Justice Moudgil said.

Allowing the plea, Justice Moudgil added the petitioner had already undergone more than two years of incarceration. Keeping him inside jail was clearly violative of the mandate of speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. It was also likely to take a long time as it was at the initial stage even after a lapse of considerable time.

Justice Moudgil, however, gave the state liberty to seek bail cancellation to create equilibrium in case he indulged in an offence similar to the ones he had already been convicted of or was facing trial.