HC denies bail to woman constable

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a woman police constable arrested in a disproportionate assets case after observing that the allegations against her were prima facie grave and raised "serious concern".

In her petition placed before Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul's Bench, Amandeep Kaur was seeking regular bail in an FIR registered on May 26 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Bathinda.