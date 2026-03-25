HC directs conclusion of inquiry within 3 weeks on complaint against Punjab Police officer

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State authorities to conclude, within three weeks, the inquiry on a complaint alleging sexual exploitation by a Punjab Police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police, and to pass a reasoned and speaking order.

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The direction came on a petition seeking registration of an FIR on a complaint dated September 10, 2025, transfer of the matter to an independent agency or constitution of a Special Investigation Team, and protection.

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Disposing of the petition, the court directed the official respondents to conclude the inquiry on the complaint “within a period of three weeks from today by passing a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with law and take necessary action, if so required.”

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The court added: “In case respondent concerned does not find any substance in the allegations levelled in the representation, the petitioner shall be informed as per mandate of law.”

The petitioner alleged that the officer misled her into a marriage ceremony, and thereafter subjected her to abuse, rape and forced abortions, while no FIR was registered on her complaint.

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On the state’s submission, the court recorded that the complaint had been referred to the Bureau of Investigation and was under inquiry by the Inspector-General of Police, Faridkot Range, with an assurance that the inquiry would be concluded within three weeks.

The Bench of Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal observed: “There is an abnormal delay of 12 years in filing of the complaint.”

The court further observed: “There is nothing on record to suggest that the inquiry is not being conducted fairly… The court is sanguine that the inquiry officer would conduct the inquiry in free, fair and impartial manner.”