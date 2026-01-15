HC directs Punjab to fill women-reserved firemen posts with male candidates

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab to fill women-reserved firemen posts with male candidates. The bench clarified that vacancies reserved for women can’t lapse or be carried forward if no eligible woman candidate is available.

Advertisement

Disposing of a writ petition, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed the competent authority to fill the remaining vacant posts of firemen in terms of the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020.

Advertisement

“Rule 5(3) of Rules of 2020 specifically forbids carrying forward of the unoccupied vacancies for the lack of eligible female candidates, and clarifies that the vacant posts are to be filled from the eligible male candidates in consonance with the vertical reservation requirements,” Justice Brar held.

Advertisement

The bench observed that none of the women candidates had qualified the physical measurement and efficiency test resulting in all women-reserved posts remaining vacant. “It appears that none of the female candidates could qualify PMT, causing all the posts reserved for women to remain vacant,” the court added.

The matter was placed before Justice Brar’s bench after the petitioners challenged a speaking order dated June 28, 2024, by which the authorities rejected their claim seeking de-reservation or conversion of vacant women-reserved posts and their filling on the basis of merit. The petitioners also sought a direction to consider their candidature in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

Rejecting the state’s stand, the bench asserted Rule 5(3) of the 2020 Rules left no discretion to carry forward such unfilled vacancies. The court further added that the administration was duty-bound to appoint the next eligible candidates strictly on merit once the recruitment process reached its conclusion and vacancies remained unfilled.

“Since vacant posts have presented themselves at the end of the recruitment exercise, the same must be filled with the next eligible meritorious candidate, in absence of any eligible female candidates,” Justice Brar observed.

Referring again to Rule 5(3), the bench added the provision “particularly states that if reserved posts remain unfilled due to non-availability of candidates, they shall be filled from the other candidates of respective vertical categories”. The petitioners were “next in line to be considered for appointment” but the authorities had failed to undertake the mandated exercise.

The court disposed of the petition with a direction to the competent authority to fill the remaining vacant posts in accordance with the Rules of 2020.

Counsel Abhishek K Premi appeared for the petitioner. The court was also assisted by senior advocate Vikas Chatrath, Preet Agroa, Anirudh and Amandeep Kaur. The state of Punjab was represented by Additional Advocate-General Vikas Sonak.