HC dismisses plea of women panel ex-chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Justice Anil Kshetarpal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed a petition filed by Manisha Gulati challenging the order of her removal from the post of chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Woman. Among other things, it was contended that the removal was totally on illegal and erroneous grounds.

It was also against the provisions of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act. The order, on the face of it, was without jurisdiction clear abuse of power with a pre-determined mind evident from the facts of the case. Directions were also sought against appointing “any person” during the pendency of the petition. The court was told that she was initially appointed through proper procedure on March 13, 2018, for three years. Her tenure was extended vide order dated September 18, 2020, from March 19, 2021, to March 18, 2024.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the impugned order does not require interference. Consequently, the present writ petition is dismissed,”Justice Kshetarpal asserted.