Latifpura case: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of contempt plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

More than a decade after the Punjab and Haryana High Court made it clear that nobody could be allowed to “retain the government land in illegal possession by way of encroachment”, a Bench hearing a contempt plea in the matter has been told that directions have been complied with.

The contention has, however, been disputed by the petitioners, who had moved the High Court way back in 2006 for the issuance of directions to the Punjab Government and other respondents to remove encroachments in the Latifpura area by demolishing unauthorised constructions from the 120-ft-wide road existing in the development scheme of 110 acres of Jalandhar Improvement Trust. The contempt petition, placed before Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan’s Bench, was filed against IAS officer Venu Prasad and another respondent by Rabinder Singh and other petitioners through counsel RS Bajaj in 2019.

Appearing before Justice Sangwan’s Bench, a senior counsel for some of the respondents submitted that the directions stood complied with. Bajaj, on the other hand, disputed the fact, alleging violation of order dated August 16, 2012, passed by the court in the petition of 2006.

“Be whatsoever, it will be open for the parties to get their rights settled before the competent court of law. Since no further violation of the order passed by this court is found, the present petition is disposed of. The rule stands discharged,” Justice Sangwan concluded.