HC: Dues paid to staffer for period he actually worked can't be recovered

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that salary paid to an employee for period he actually worked cannot be recovered. “No recovery of amount can be done for the period for which actual service has been rendered by an employee,” Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi asserted.

The assertion came in case of a police official, who initially joined the Indian Army for serving the country from 1962 to 1971. He resigned and joined the Punjab Police in 1971 and remained in service for 33 years before retiring on attaining the age of superannuation on October 31, 2004.

Bad act The act of the respondent department to change the date of birth of the appellant at the fag-end of his career is held to be bad in the facts and circumstances of the present case, keeping in view the settled principle of law. —Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, HC

Justice Sethi observed that the departmental proceedings were initiated under the Punjab Police Rules after his retirement. The inquiry officer gave a finding that his date of birth was proven to be March 25, 1946, instead of October 15, 1946.

The respondent-department then issued order dated May 19, 2005, vide which Rs.1,24,000 paid as salary for serving from April 1, 2004, till October 31, 2004, was ordered to be recovered. Penalty of stopping two annual increments too was imposed.

Justice Sethi asserted that the Supreme Court in the case of “Shankar Lal vs. Hindustan Copper Limited and others” decided on April 20, 2022, had held “in case an employee is not entitled to get his date of birth changed at the fag-end of the career, the same rule also apply to the employer so as not to change the date of birth of an employee at the fag-end of his career”.

Justice Sethi asserted that the judgment was is fully applicable as the date of birth was changed after retirement. The respondent-department’s action was impermissible, keeping in view the settled principle of law. As such, any recovery by changing the date of birth at the fag-end of his service was also without any jurisdiction and could not be upheld.

Referring to the evidence on record, Justice Sethi added that the employee actually discharged the duty up to October 31, 2004. It was clear that he was paid for services actually rendered.

“No rule or law has been cited that the amount paid for rendering the service can be withdrawn subsequently in case the appointment is held to be bad,” Justice Sethi asserted. Making it clear that excess amount should not have been recovered, Justice Sethi added that even the punishment of stopping two increments was impermissible in law and beyond the jurisdiction of the respondent-department.