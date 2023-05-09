HC extends interim relief to scribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today extended by a day the interim relief against the arrest granted to scribe Bhavana. Taking up the petition against the state of Punjab, Justice Augustine George Masih also fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Punjab senior Deputy Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala placed before the Bench a short reply by way of an affidavit filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emergency Response-cum-Nodal Officer, SC/ST Cases, Ludhiana.

It said: “There is very convincing, tangible and direct evidence against the petitioners, which has been collected by the local police at the first instance. Further, the allegations levelled against the petitioners are grave and serious. The petitioner has uttered defamatory, derogatory and abusive words against the caste of complainant publicly.”

Advocate General Vinod Ghai informed the court that complainant, in pursuance to an earlier order, had been informed about the pendency of the present case and the proceedings. “Hearing of the case is deferred to May 9. Interim order dated May 6 to continue till the next date of hearing,” Justice Masih added.

She and two others had moved the HC for quashing the FIR registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the provisions of the IPC after claiming that the case was “nothing but political witch hunt on state of Punjab’s part.”