HC fixes personal responsibility on top prison officers for Majithia’s safety, seeks affidavit on rights violations report

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed Punjab to “ensure the protection of life” of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in Nabha jail. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri also warned that any lapse would invite personal responsibility of senior prison officials.

“In case of any dereliction of duty pertaining to the safety of the petitioner, the Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons), Punjab, IG, Prisons, as well as the Superintendent of Jail, Nabha, shall be held personally responsible in this regard,” Justice Puri asserted.

Fixing the case for further hearing on February 10, Justice Puri also ordered “periodic inspections and security review” by the officers “according to their own inputs and their own wisdom.”

The directions came on a plea referring to threat to Majithia’s life based on intelligence inputs. Majithia’s counsel DS Sobti, Sultan Singh and other advocates had earlier submitted that there was an urgency in the present matter “to the extent that the life of the petitioner, an under trial, is under threat from a terrorist organisation as per inputs received from ADGP (Internal Intelligence), State of Punjab”.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, referred to an internal communication dated January 3 between the intelligence agencies of Punjab “pointing out threat to the life of the petitioner from an international terrorist organisation”.

“A specific query was put to the State counsel with regard to the letter, to which he stated on instructions that there is no dispute with regard to the issuance of the same and submitted it was because of the inputs that special protection has been given to the petitioner to protect his life,” Justice Puri observed.

Additional Advocate-General Chanchal Singla added all steps had been taken to ensure the petitioner’s safety. “A separate space has been dedicated in the jail at Nabha for the petitioner’s protection and, rather, more than one layer of security has been earmarked for his safety. Various cameras have also been installed in this regard,” he submitted.

Appearing for Majithia, senior counsel RS Cheema, on the other hand, submitted he was satisfied with the security measures but sought fixation of responsibility of senior officers in case of lapses. He also drew the court’s attention to a report by the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Fatehgarh Sahib, pointing out “various discrepancies and violations of the Fundamental Rights.”

Justice Puri, in turn, directed ADGP (Prisons) to file his own affidavit “with regard to the petitioner’s security, who was an undertrial, and also as to what action has been taken on the report filed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Fatehgarh Sahib, on each and every issue noted by him in his report pertaining to the violation of Fundamental Rights.”