HC flags missing security measures in jails

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has flagged significant gaps in the Punjab Government’s efforts to enhance jail security, noting that an affidavit submitted by the state was silent on critical measures meant to bolster prison security.

The court specifically pointed out the absence of “iron nylon mesh on the boundary walls of vulnerable jails and throw-prone areas” — measures considered crucial in preventing illicit exchanges and security breaches. The omissions came under scrutiny during a suo motu hearing initiated after the in-custody interview of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi.

The status report, submitted by Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons Surinder Singh detailed some progress in security augmentation, including completion of AI-based CCTV surveillance work in eight jails and strengthening of the prison inmate calling system.

The affidavit added that installation of X-Ray baggage scanners and body-worn cameras would be completed by March 31. The work of putting in place AI-based CCTV surveillance in six more jails and CCTV cameras in high-security zones would also to be completed by May 2.

Despite the updates, the court expressed dissatisfaction following state’s silence on other essential security reinforcements. Granting time to Additional Advocate-General for seeking further instructions, the court fixed next hearing on March 27.