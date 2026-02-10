HC flags need for judicial training for Punjab Human Rights Commission members

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday flagged serious concerns over the functioning of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), observing that members of statutory bodies exercising quasi-judicial powers must be sensitised and trained on jurisdictional limits, procedural discipline, and judicial restraint — including restraint in public and media interactions.

The court’s observations came as the Bench stayed directions issued by the commission requiring the personal appearance of doctors and directors from a hospital in Mohali and another in Patiala in a suo motu case concerning the alleged withholding of a patient’s body over unpaid bills.

“They need to be tutored before they actually take up the job of inquiry. I hope that's being done by the chairman of the Commission. Or should we send them to the judicial academy for an orientation course or something? Please also inquire into this,” the Bench observed.

During the hearing, the Bench repeatedly questioned whether members of such commissions were adequately trained to understand the distinction between inquiry, recommendation, and adjudication, and whether they were conscious of Supreme Court dicta that personal appearance must be the last resort, not the first impulse.

“Personal appearance should be the least adopted… you ask for an affidavit first,” the court remarked, adding that doctors were required in hospitals and could not be routinely summoned without compelling necessity.

‘Commission cannot sit as court’

The High Court asserted that the Human Rights Commission’s jurisdiction was purely recommendatory, warning that it could not assume the role of a court by issuing directions such as registration of FIRs or dictating the course of criminal investigations.

“They cannot sit as a court. The jurisdiction which they have is only recommendatory,” the Bench observed, noting that several orders passed by the Commission had to be stayed in the past because they contained impermissible “directions”.

Judicial training flagged as systemic necessity

The hearing culminated in broader reflections on the need for structured judicial training for members of commissions exercising quasi-judicial powers, on lines similar to training imparted by judicial academies.