Punjab and Haryana High Court imposes Rs 1L cost for filing repeated pleas

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 2

Making it clear that a litigant cannot be permitted to pollute the “system of administration of justice” by filing repeated petitions seeking the same relief after concealing the facts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on two petitioners before it.

Fit case for imposing exemplary cost It is a fit case where the exemplary costs are required to be imposed upon the petitioners. They have not come to this court with clean hands and have rather come to the court with soiled hands. — Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri

The assertion and direction by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came in a case where the petitioners filed a plea for quashing orders passed by a Magistrate and an Additional Sessions Judge in a criminal case only to withdraw the plea. They again filed a petition “on the same cause of action for the same relief” by concealing that they had earlier also approached the High Court. Rather, they did not even refer to those orders.

Justice Puri asserted it was noticed that the petitioners had concealed the fact regarding the earlier withdrawal of the petition when the matter came up for hearing on April 19. This, Justice Puri asserted, was a glaring concealment of fact.

Justice Puri added the High Court, as such, directed its Registry on August 22 to tag the earlier petition with the present case file to verify the factual position. A perusal of both the petitions showed that the relief claimed for both the petitions was identical.

“This court is of the view that it is a fit case where the exemplary costs are required to be imposed upon the petitioners. They have not come to this court with clean hands and have rather come to the court with soiled hands,” Justice Puri asserted.

In his detailed order, Justice Puri asserted a perusal of both the petitions and hearing their counsel made it crystal clear that they had deliberately concealed the fact regarding the filing of the earlier petition. They, in fact, “actively concealed” the same from the court while filing the second petition. There was no justification coming forward from the counsel for the petitioners or in an application filed in this regard, except for an unconditional apology.

Justice Puri added the court was satisfied that the petition deserved to be dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs, to be shared by both the petitioners. The costs would be deposited in the savings account of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (Insurance Fund). For the purpose of depositing costs, Justice Puri set a three-month deadline. “In case, the costs are not deposited within the period, the same can be recovered as arrears of land revenue,” Justice Puri asserted, while fixing the case for December first week for compliance purposes.