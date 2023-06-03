HC issues notice on Chahal’s plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Issuing a notice of motion on Punjab’s former media adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal’s anticipatory bail plea, the Punjab and Haryana High has made it clear that inquiry report, if any finalised, would be not given effect to. The order by Justice Raj Mohan Singh will remain in operation at least till the next date of hearing on July 19.

Appearing on Chahal’s behalf before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel KS Nalwa, Yajur Sharma and Hakikat Grewal referred to several cases registered in the past before submitting that the petitioner was victimised on a number of occasions.

Taking up the matter, Justice Raj Mohan Singh directed the petitioner to appear before the inquiry officer/committee inquiring into the two properties within two weeks or a date to be fixed by it.