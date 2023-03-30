HC issues notice on Mann, Arora’s plea

Chandigarh, March 29

Acting on a petition filed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora for quashing an FIR registered in January 2020 at Chandigarh for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and other offences, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the trial court to defer the proceedings beyond the date fixed.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh also issued a notice of motion for May 19, while making it clear that the case would be heard along with a related petition filed by Baljinder Kaur and another petitioner against the UT, Chandigarh.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that the FIR in the matter was registered at the Sector 3 North police station. It was recorded in the FIR that a gathering of more than five persons in Chandigarh, except at the Sector 25 rally ground, was in violation of the order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC. The IO, during the investigation, recorded the statement of an official specifically stating that no such order under Section 144 was in force at the time of the registration of the FIR.

The Bench was also told that the FIR was registered on a complaint of a woman constable alleging that AAP leaders, after “enticing” 750/800 workers, were moving towards the Chief Minister’s residence on January 10, 2020. It was alleged that stone throwing at the police party also took place.

Appearing for petitioner Baljinder Kaur in the related petition, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu had earlier submitted that the offences under Sections 147, 149, 332 and 353, IPC, had to be appreciated in the light of allegations under Section 188, IPC, on the disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant under Section 144, CrPC.

“For want of necessary order, offence under Section 188, IPC, has been deleted. In such an eventuality, the offences under Sections 332 & 353, IPC, have to be appreciated in the context of obstruction to a public servant in discharge of public function and the same attracts culpability of offence under Section 186, IPC, which is non-cognisable in nature,” he contended. — TNS

Assault case

