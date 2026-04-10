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Home / Punjab / HC issues notice on PIL challenging Punjab Travel Professionals Act

HC issues notice on PIL challenging Punjab Travel Professionals Act

Petition raises questions on the state’s legislative competence, alleging that the impugned enactment trespasses upon subjects reserved for Parliament, including emigration, visas, aviation and inter-state trade

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:31 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File Photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Union of India and the State of Punjab on a public interest litigation challenging the constitutional validity of the Punjab Travel Professionals Act, and sought their response on the issues raised.

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Taking up the petition filed by Ravitej Singh against the Union of India and another respondent, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu listed the matter for further consideration on May 7 after a preliminary hearing.

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Argued by Advocate Puneet Bhushan, the petition raises questions on the state’s legislative competence, alleging that the impugned enactment trespasses upon subjects reserved for Parliament, including emigration, visas, aviation and inter-state trade.

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The plea further asserts violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, contending that the Act imposes “arbitrary, vague and disproportionate restrictions” on legitimate professions such as travel consultancy, coaching and ticketing services.

A significant challenge has also been laid to the scope of the term “travel agent”, which, the petitioner argues, is “overbroad and vague”, bringing within its ambit a wide array of lawful activities having no nexus with illegal emigration or human smuggling.

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The petition also questions the necessity of the legislation, contending that offences relating to fraud, forgery and illegal emigration are already adequately covered under existing Central laws, thereby rendering the State enactment duplicative.

Seeking relief, the petitioner has urged the court to strike down or read down the impugned provisions to align them with constitutional mandates.

The matter, raising issues of federal balance, professional freedom and alleged regulatory overreach, is now slated for further hearing after responses from the Centre and the state.

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