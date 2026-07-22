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Home / Punjab / HC issues notice to Punjab on plea against conversion of water storage land in Fazilka

HC issues notice to Punjab on plea against conversion of water storage land in Fazilka

State, another respondent seek time to file reply; next hearing on October 7

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the State of Punjab on notice on a petition alleging the conversion of land earmarked for water storage in Fazilka for real estate purposes.

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Taking up the petition filed in public interest, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor also fixed October 7 as the next date of hearing in the mater.

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As the matter came up for hearing, Punjab law officer Samdisha Kaur accepted the notice on the State’s behalf. She, along advocate Sarbuland Singh Mann appearing on another respondent’s behalf, prayed for a short accommodation to file a reply. The case will now come up for hearing along with a related public interest petition filed last year.

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The court, on the previous date of hearing, had directed the State counsel to obtain instructions from the Punjab Government on the petition alleging that land belonging to the Fazilka Municipal Council, originally earmarked for water storage, was being converted for real estate purposes.

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