HC junks plea for probe into Bishnoi's interview

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Less than 10 days after a plea was filed for appointment of a central probe agency to investigate the person responsible for conducting interview of the alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today disposed of the plea after observing –– among other things –– that the state had already constituted a committee.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli observed: “When confronted with the fact that the state has already constituted a committee under the ADGP (Jails) to look into the matter, the counsel for the petitioner submits that petitioner will approach the committee regarding his grievance.”