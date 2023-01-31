Punjab and Haryana High Court lays down guidelines to prevent delay in premature release cases

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 30

Taking cognizance of inordinate delay in deciding premature release cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued eight commandments, including the convict’s release on bail from the date it was due but final call was not taken. The commandments would apply to all convicts undergoing sentence in the district/central jails in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Executive exercise Premature release means a prisoner’s release without completing his “judicially ordained sentence”

It primarily indicates the reduction of period a prisoner has to serve following a judicially pronounced sentence as a matter of grace on the state’s part

The procedure differs from state to state. Conditions of eligibility, processing of papers and procedures for obtaining bonds, too, vary

The objective is the reformation of the convicts. It is primarily an executive exercise and not a judicial process

The directions by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan were issued on seven contempt petitions “to put reverse burden” on the governments to decide premature release matter within three to six months in accordance with their own policy/instructions.

Justice Sangwan asserted that the issue involved was disobedience and violation of the high court’s directions to the Home Departments of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to take a final decision within a time-bound manner.

“Despite the lapse of years, the final decision is not taken and such convicts are languishing in jail, though, at a later stage, if they are found entitled to premature release with effect from the date when the case was recommended by the superintendent of the jail/district magistrate concerned, the ultimate effect of the delayed decision on the premature release will result in unnecessary overstay by such convict, who is granted the premature release from a back date, i.e. the date when he was found eligible for premature release.”

After hearing advocates Akshay Rana and Arvind Kumar Sharma, Justice Sangwan asserted that poor convicts in a number of cases were unable to engage a lawyer for time-bound directions for deciding premature release cases. Contempt petitions were filed following non-compliance of directions, putting financial burden on the convicts already in long judicial custody and also resulting in their overstay.

Justice Sangwan directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Secretary, legal services authorities, to submit a report to the high court tri-monthly after seeking information from jail superintendents on the number of recommended cases pending approval. They would also inform the family that the convict would be released on bail on furnishing bail/ surety bonds from the date the premature release was due as per the recommendation, but a final decision/call was not taken. An undertaking would be furnished by the family that the convict would surrender to undergo further imprisonment if his premature release case was rejected. His passport would remain with the local police till the final decision.

In case of convicts from other states, the Chief Judicial Magistrate might in his discretion ask for an undertaking by a sarpanch, lambardar or any other permanent village resident that the person would stay at his native address and surrender, if required.

The legal service authority member secretary would also maintain a record of convicts likely to apply for premature release within next six months to provide necessary information to avoid overstay. The relevant data would be collected from the jail concerned and necessary compliance would be made for the convicts’ release on bail after the due date. The rejection on the grounds of heinous crime or threat to the state’s security would be ordered within time frame specified in policy to prevent bail.