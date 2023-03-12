 HC lays down norms for passports to persons facing criminal proceedings : The Tribune India

HC lays down norms for passports to persons facing criminal proceedings

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 11

In a significant judgment liable to change the way passports are issued to citizens facing proceedings before a criminal court in India for allegedly committing an offence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued seven commandments. Among other things, Justice Sandeep Moudgil has asserted that the passport would be issued for a year if the period either for the issuance of passport or to travel abroad was not specified in the court order.

The directions by Justice Moudgil came on an application against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Punjabi singer Daler Singh Mehndi filed through counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema. The matter was argued by senior advocate RS Cheema.

Justice Moudgil asserted that the passport would be issued to every “such citizen” for the period specified in the court order. The passport would be issued for a year if the court order gave permission to travel abroad for less than a year but did not specify the passport’s validity period.

Justice Moudgil also made it clear that the passport would be issued for the period of travelling abroad specified in the order, if it gave permission to travel abroad for more than a year but did not specify the validity of the passport.

Justice Moudgil further asserted that any passport issued for the period specified in court order could be renewed only on the basis of a fresh order, specifying further validity period of the passport or period to travel abroad.

Any passport issued in terms of the other directions issued by the Bench could further be renewed for a year at a time, provided the applicant had not travelled abroad beyond the period sanctioned by the court and the court order had not been cancelled or modified in the meantime.

Justice Moudgil also specified that the citizen, too, would give an undertaking in writing to the passport issuing authority that he would appear before the court concerned, if required, any time during the continuance of the passport so issued.

Justice Moudgil also directed the respondent concerned to consider Mehndi’s plea for passport re-issuance. Mehndi was convicted in March 2018 by the Patiala Judicial Magistrate for cheating and another offence before being sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. The judgment was subsequently upheld by the Patiala Additional Sessions Judge on July 14, 2022.

Justice Moudgil added that the court was not oblivious of the peculiar situation that the applicant was a Sufi/pop singer earning his livelihood by organising music concert overseas. For such like eventualities, notification dated August 25, 1993, was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, granting exemption from clauses on refusal to grant passport or travel documents to citizens facing proceedings before the criminal courts, but producing court orders permitting them to depart from India subject to certain conditions.

Validity will be one year

Validity will be one year

The passport will be issued to every "such citizen" for the period specified in the court order. The passport will be issued for a year if the court order gives permission to travel abroad for less than a year but does not specify the passport's validity period.

