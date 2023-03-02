HC: Maximum number of cyber criminals operate from our country; elderly targeted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The maximum number of cyber criminals unfortunately operated “from our country bringing a terrible name to the nation” the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted, while making it clear that the victims were middle-aged or old.

“Besides being middle-aged or old, most victims are simple, honest, and truthful people, who believe these thugs to be like them. They do not know any technology except some basic features of smart-phones, and this little knowledge makes them vulnerable to cyber-thugs,” Justice Anoop Chitkara of the High Court asserted, adding that the call-centre thugs preferred women gang members to speak to the male victims.

The matter was brought to Justice Chitkara’s notice after an accused filed an anticipatory bail plea, apprehending arrest on the allegations of online “thugee” by pretending to be working for an insurance company and duping a Central Reserve Police Force personnel of Rs 14,46,662.

Elaborating on the modus operandi of the call-centre thugs, Justice Chitkara observed they were operating in a pack. One got in touch with a vulnerable suspect through malicious links sent through phishing or by making calls on their numbers.

They accessed the numbers from the “dark web”, where another set of criminals kept selling people’s personal information, such as their mobile numbers, emails, Aadhaar numbers, bank account details, PAN, passport details and date of birth. They interacted as per a specifically designed transcript.

After taking the victims in confidence, they passed on the call to their accomplices by referring to them as their managers. “Whenever these thugs find that the victim is slipping away, they bring another gang member by referring them as a senior manager, who would again entrap the person.”

Dismissing the petition, Justice Chitkara added they worked and operated in criminal conspiracy. Their target was to siphon money from the victim’s accounts. There was sufficient evidence to connect the petitioner with the proceeds of crime and his operating as a conduit and an active member of the gangs of online thugs.

The sly way the accomplice, in connivance with the petitioner and other thugs, conned, tricked, swindled, and defrauded the gullible complainant pointed out the dangerous indicator that the thugee had revived. If not sternly dealt with now, it might upsurge, revisiting the history.