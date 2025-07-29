DT
HC moved for SIT probe into 3 deaths at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

HC moved for SIT probe into 3 deaths at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

The matter is expected to come up for hearing later this week.
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
The death of three persons at the trauma centre of Jalandhar Civil Hospital allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply has come under the Punjab and Haryana High Court scanner with the filing of a PIL for constituting a Special Investigation Team, monitored by a sitting judge of the High Court.

“Accountability of erring officials deserves to be fix along with the explanation of the Health minister,” it added.  The petition said the right to life and livelihood in the State of Punjab in the hospitals was under constant threat and could not be allowed to continue in this fashion.

The public interest litigation, filed by RTI and social activist Simranjeet Singh, also sought the registration of an FIR. “A roving inquiry deserves to be marked to unearth the elements of murder,” the petitioner added. The matter is expected to come up for hearing later this week.

