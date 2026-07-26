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Home / Punjab / HC moved over denial of certification to Punjabi film Chardikala

HC moved over denial of certification to Punjabi film Chardikala

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Actors promote the movie, Chardikala, in Chandigarh.
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The proprietor of M/s Mad4 Films has challenged the refusal of certification to the Punjabi film Chardikala by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its revising committee. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has adjourned the hearing of the appeal to July 31.

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The appeal, filed under Section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, contests the CBFC order dated May 26 and the revising committee order dated July 14. The appellant argued that both orders were arbitrary, cryptic, and non-speaking, passed without identifying any objectionable scene, dialogue or sequence.

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The film, produced in association with Cyan Films, was released internationally on May 29, but its Indian release was blocked due to denial of certification. The appellant had applied for certification on May 12 under the priority category. On May 26, the examining committee refused certification citing unsuitability for public exhibition.

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A writ petition was filed after delays in constituting the revising committee. Following court directions, the revising committee heard the appellant but allegedly conducted the hearing in a mechanical manner. On July 14, it refused certification again, citing violation of clauses 2(xiii), 2(xiv), 2(xv), and 2(xvii) of the certification guidelines under Section 5B(2) of the Act, without specifying the offending material.

The appellant maintains that the film promotes women empowerment, constitutional values, communal harmony, peace and dignity, portraying institutions with respect.

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