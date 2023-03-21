HC nixes plea seeking probe into Bishnoi's interview

Chandigarh, March 20
The High Court has refused to hear a plea seeking a probe into an episode in which notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi apparently gave an interview to a news channel from inside the jail.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Vikram Aggarwal on Monday, the Bench asked the petitioner to move the court by way of a PIL. The Bench gave the petitioner the liberty to file a PIL and the petition was ordered to be “dismissed as withdrawn”.
The petition filed by Gourave Bhayyia Gilhotra, a Chandigarh-based lawyer, had sought directions for the appointment of a Central agency to inquire into the matter and to register an FIR against the person responsible for conducting an interview on the jail premises of a Class A category gangster allegedly involved in more than 30 cases of murder, extortion and ransom.
