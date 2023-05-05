HC notice on Arora’s plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Acting on a petition filed by Cabinet minister Aman Arora for quashing an FIR registered in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the trial court to defer the proceedings beyond the date fixed by it.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench was told that an FIR was registered in October 2021 under Sections 188,186, 353 and 332 of the IPC for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and other offences.

Advocates relied upon the pendency of another petition arising out of the same FIR. Justice Singh issued a notice of motion for May 19.