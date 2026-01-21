DT
Home / Punjab / HC notice to Punjab Govt over re-hiring

HC notice to Punjab Govt over re-hiring

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:13 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
The High Court has issued notice of motion on a petition alleging illegal re-employment of senior officers in the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) in violation of explicit government instructions barring post-retirement appointments. Justice Suvir Sehgal also fixed the case for further hearing on July 8.

Referring to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, petitioner Nirpal contended that two officers were re-employed after retirement in breach of Punjab Government’s instructions issued on November 9, 2021.

The petitioner submitted that the state government issued instructions that “re-employment after retirement is not permissible in any of the department”. But one of the respondents was “re-employed on his existing pay as Chief Engineer after his retirement on March 31, 2024”. The other respondent retired on May 31, 2025, after attaining the age of 58. He was also re-employed as executive engineer “at a fixed salary against the service rules and in violation of above instructions issued by Punjab Government”.

