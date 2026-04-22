HC notice to Punjab DGP over violation of top court CCTV norms

Following repeated directions to install CCTV cameras at the police establishments, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice in a contempt petition filed by Aman Prajapat, an inmate lodged at the Patiala Central Jail.

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The petition, filed under Sections 10 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, alleges wilful disobedience of directions issued by the Supreme Court and the high court mandating installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras at all police stations and police posts.

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Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, along with district-level officers of Patiala, have been arrayed as respondents.

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Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Mayur Karkra advanced submissions before the court. Taking note of the matter, the high court issued notice of motion on April 18, 2026. Punjab, through its counsel, accepted notice and sought time to file a compliance report. The matter has been adjourned to April 30.

The petitioner has alleged that no CCTV camera was installed at the Bahadurgarh police post, where key events relating to his arrest and alleged recovery took place, despite clear judicial mandate.

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During trial proceedings, prosecution witnesses, including police officials, reportedly admitted on oath that no CCTV cameras were installed at the police post. The petitioner contended that this deprived him of crucial electronic evidence that could support his defence.

In January 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asserted that it has reasons to believe that the directions passed by the Supreme Court on installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations “have not been complied with by the state” in the letter and spirit.

Justice NS Shekhawat had asked the Director General of Police to file his personal affidavit on the issue. The directions came as Justice Shekhawat made it clear that there were serious lapses not only on the part of the SHO concerned, but also the district-level “oversight committee” on the issue of preservation of CCTV footage of a police station.