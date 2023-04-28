HC notice to state on Sidhu's plea for security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to state government on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s plea seeking directions to upgrade his security cover in view of the threat to his life and liberty. Justice Raj Mohan Singh fixed the case for further hearing on May 5.

Among other things, Sidhu has sought directions for upgrading his security cover from Y to Z-plus category. Sidhu said he earlier had Z-plus security provided by the Centre after assessment of threat to his life. But it was withdrawn following his imprisonment.

Instead of maintaining the same security cover after his release from the jail, it was reduced to Y category. In his plea, Sidhu also referred to an incident wherein an unidentified person intruded into his residence at Patiala for which an FIR had also been registered.