HC order to curb crime glorification 'stretched'; Twitter says Punjab Police targeting online criticism

Twitter today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Punjab Police was invoking the court’s previous order on removing crime-glorifying content from social media platforms and websites to seek the removal of comments on it.

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Appearing before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, senior advocate Randeep Rai flagged the issue by referring to the January 28 order. The counsel said Punjab DGP, vide the order, was asked to identify websites and social media platforms, where video posts tend to glorify crime and criminals before taking immediate steps to remove the same forthwith.

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Rai alleged that the direction was being stretched beyond its mandate. “I am Twitter. They have utilised this order to take down all this. It is fine. What Punjab police today wants is they have gone two steps further to say any comment on us also should be taken down, and for that purpose, in compliance of this order, they have registered an FIR.”

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Rai cautioned that the order was limited in scope and could not be expanded at will. “As far as this order is concerned, it is limited. Everybody is at their own whims and fancies expanding this. I will move an application and seek clarification, he added. The Bench, however, asked Rai to challenge it before an appropriate forum by moving an application.

Opening submissions for the State, senior advocate Puneet Bali at the onset argued that the PIL—originally initiated for jail reforms—had outlived its purpose and expanded far beyond its contours. Tracing the trajectory of the case, Bali submitted: “This public interest litigation was started for the purpose of jail reforms.”

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He pointed out that the issue of the gangster interview had already been conclusively probed: “The concern of this court was that if he was in custody, how an interview could be aired.” A court-monitored SIT, he said, filed five reports and fixed responsibility on a police officer. He was dismissed from service, while disciplinary proceedings against others were examined by a court-appointed authority, whose report was now before the Bench in a sealed cover.

Bali further submitted that the PIL later expanded after the court took suo motu cognisance of a shooting at a kabaddi event, leading to wide-ranging directions on law and order, gang crime, and policing measures.

Detailing compliance, he told the court that multiple affidavits had been filed covering 92 FIRs relating to shooting incidents, month-wise details of extortion cases, SOPs and anti-gangster helplines, removal of online content, and proposals for installation of 12,000+ CCTV cameras approximately costing Rs 60 crores.

He added that jail staff had been recruited and steps taken to augment patrolling and emergency response systems. Taking a firm stand on continuation of proceedings, Bali argued: “This cannot be an open-ended case continuing forever… the purpose of this PIL as it had started is absolutely over.”

Amicus Curiae Tanu Bedi, however, suggested that the matter be continued as a “continuing mandamus”, pointing out that the Supreme Court had not interfered with earlier directions and that the case had evolved over time for valid reasons.

The Bench indicated that it would examine whether continued monitoring was necessary by observing: “We’ll see whether this issue needs to be monitored in the future or not.