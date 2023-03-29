HC orders opening of 3 reports on drugs menace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Nearly five years after three reports in a “sealed cover” were placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in drugs menace case, a Division Bench today directed that the opening of the same before being made a part of the proceedings.

The Bench made it clear that the three reports –– on the role of cops and other issues–– signed by all special investigation team (SIT) members be acted upon by the state. A fourth report submitted by former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya in May 2018 in his “individual capacity” in a “sealed cover” would be considered after hearing all the entities involved in the matter.

The directions came as former DGP Suresh Arora filed a 310-page application before the high court, alleging among other things that Chattopadhyaya chose to make “wild and baseless allegations” against him and IPS officer Dinkar Gupta “with a view to gain an unfair advantage” at the commencement of professional race. Arora was seeking liberty to intervene and assist the court in the case.

Taking up the matter, the Bench of GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan also issued notice to Chattopadhyaya. Response was also sought from Gupta. Senior advocate RS Rai appeared and received notice on Gupta’s behalf. The Bench then fixed the case for further hearing on May 4.

Additional Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala during the course of hearing submitted that the government wanted that all the reports be opened. The Bench during the hearing noticed that the three-member SIT, constituted by the court, had submitted three reports dated January 30, 2018, March 14, 2018, and May 8, 2018, in the “sealed cover”. The Bench also noticed that SIT head Chattopadhyaya submitted a fourth report also in the “sealed cover”.

The Bench also took note of Arora’s arguments. Among other things, he said Chattopadhyaya acted beyond the scope of the SIT’s mandate specified by the court at the time of its constitution. He acted in a mala-fide manner to better his chances of being appointed to the top post of the head of the police force, when Arora was to demit the office and hand over the baton to his successor.

In the service-law litigation fought by Chattopadhyaya against his non-appointment to the top post, the state’s stand on affidavit right up to the Supreme Court was that he had acted beyond the mandate given by the court and his timing of making allegations against Arora and successor Dinkar Gupta was highly questionable. Arora also submitted that Chattopadhyaya had alleged “bias” against him in the matter of his non-selection for the top post and somehow developed the perception that he jeopardised his chances of being appointed to the top post.

To be acted upon by state