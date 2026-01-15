HC pulls up Punjab poll panel over delay in SIT probe into alleged poll audio clip

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) after taking note of special investigation team’s failure to conclude probe into an audio-clip that had surfaced just before the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

The censure came as the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry made it clear that matters touching the sanctity of elections could not be allowed to drift endlessly.

Recording its prima facie disapproval of the pace of probe, the Bench observed: “Investigation in a matter of seriousness concerning Panchayat elections, where serious allegations have been made, ought to have been expeditiously conducted by the State Election Commission, which appears to have been not done.”

Observing that its “hopes and expectations” expressed in the December 10 order had not been met, the Bench noted that the SIT–– constituted by the Director-General of Police to probe the alleged audio clip on the SEC’s instructions –– had not prepared its report.

“What is further surprising to note is that the report of the SIT has not yet been prepared?” the Chief Justice remarked during the hearing.

The court, during the course of hearing, was told that the SIT was awaiting report regarding the audio clip from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The explanation, however, cut little ice with the Bench.

“You are not supposed to wait till eternity,” Chief Justice Nagu told the counsel. “You give one reminder, two reminders, three reminders to the person who has the source, and if he does not respond, you go ahead.”

When the SEC’s counsel submitted that fresh letters had again been written to the forensic laboratory to address its queries, the Bench responded sharply: “How long will you keep writing. How long do you wait?”

The Bench asserted that any complaint related to the election process was always directed to the State or the Central Election Commission. “So you are the ultimate authority responsible. You may forward the matter to anybody. But he will always be your delegate. We will hold you responsible… We will not catch hold of class three or four employee,” the Bench asserted.

The court also made it clear that the investigation could not be held hostage to procedural delays and it was for the SIT to conclude the investigation without the SEC asking it to proceed further and conclude the investigation.

“They have to do it himself… Don’t interfere in that,” the Bench said, stressing that the SIT must take the probe “to its logical end”.

The Bench also took note of the SEC counsel’s submissions that the SIT report would be filed before the court within the next three weeks. Accepting the assurance, the Bench directed that the matter be listed in the first week of February.

Punjab Advocate-General Maninderjit Singh Bedi, meanwhile, sought directions from the court to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to produce the original device. He also raised objections regarding the maintainability of the petition filed in public interest.

“PIL is not maintainable in an election matter”, Bedi argued. The petitioner’s counsel countered by saying the PIL was about an officer’s conduct and not about election process.

The Bench was hearing petitions filed by former MLA Daljit Singh Cheema, Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa and other PIL petitioners.

Among other things, it was alleged that the clip revealed “directives to halt opponents at homes or routes, act on local MLA's orders, shield ruling AAP supporters with positive reports, and ensure returning officers reject entries, engineering uncontested wins and violating the Model Code of Conduct”.

Petitioner tells court Punjab Police probing itself shows conflict of interest

The counsel for the petitioner during the course of arguments said that the Punjab Police was investigating the Punjab Police, which reflected a conflict of interest. He also referred to the example of Delhi to suggest the influence.

“The leader of opposition in Delhi give a statement before the Vidhan Sabha. Instead of having an application, or a complaint, or an FIR, in Delhi, the Punjab government got it verified from the Punjab FSL in two days. The result came out that the video is edited and manipulated, which has never been seen or heard before. This suggest how they can influence, how they did not take the original device, original audio, voice sample from Delhi secretariat or Vidhan Sabha. The same thing is happening in this case. So we are requesting the verification be given to a neutral agency”