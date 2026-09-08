DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / HC quashes cognisance order against Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering case

HC quashes cognisance order against Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering case

The counsel for the petitioner submits that the cognisance of the complaint was taken, without affording any opportunity of hearing and is thus non-complaint of Section 223(1) BNSS

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the October 19, 2024, order taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint against former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a money-laundering case, holding that cognisance had been taken without affording the accused an opportunity of hearing as required under the BNSS.

Justice Aman Chaudhary passed the order while allowing petition filed through counsel Nikhil Ghai. At the onset, Ghai’s counsel submitted that cognisance of the complaint had been taken without affording him an opportunity of hearing and was, thus, in non-compliance with Section 223(1) BNSS. Reliance was placed on a Supreme Court judgment.

Advertisement

Justice Chaudhary noted: “The counsel for the petitioner submits that the cognisance of the complaint was taken, without affording any opportunity of hearing and is thus non-complaint of Section 223(1) BNSS, for which reliance is placed on the judgment of the Supreme Court in Parvinder Singh vs. Directorate of Enforcement, which the senior counsel, despite best efforts has been unable to rebut and/or draw out any distinctive aspects in the judgment or cite any contrary thereto.”

Advertisement

The court thereafter quashed the impugned order and subsequent proceedings qua the petitioner. “The impugned order dated October 19, 2024, and all subsequent proceedings in furtherance thereof are quashed qua the present petitioner, with a direction to the trial court to decide the matter afresh, complying with the procedure envisaged under Sub Section (1) of Section 223 BNSS, preferably within a period of three months from the date next fixed before it.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts