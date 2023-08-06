HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

More than three decades after a notification was issued splitting the posts of patwari into junior and senior, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has described it as arbitrary before quashing the same to the extent of dividing them in two categories.

The ruling by Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma came two decades after the first petition in the matter was filed before the High Court. The Bench asserted that the notification, dated February 25, 1991, sought to create artificial classification and discrimination between similarly placed persons.

It violated Article 14 of the Constitution as similarly placed persons were classified differently without any basis. “The notification is, thus, arbitrary and is accordingly quashed and set aside to the extent of dividing the patwaris in two categories and granting two different pay scales.”

The Bench was told that different pay scales had been allocated to senior and junior patwaris with different allowances by dividing the total number of posts equally. Justice Sharma observed that the cadre, the method of selection and the post was the same.