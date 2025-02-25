HC questions ‘two-tiered' justice system in paid police protection

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the fairness of Punjab’s State Security Policy, observing that police protection is being granted to citizens based on their ability to pay. Terming it “inherently unfair,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar has asserted that such a system creates a “two-tiered justice system that privileges the wealthy over the vulnerable.”

Justice Brar asserted that access to law enforcement should be based on “need and risk, not economic status” in a society valuing equality. Referring to the practice of allowing financially well-off individuals to secure police protection simply because they can afford it, the court asserted it “exacerbates existing inequalities” and “undermines the principle that all individuals are entitled to the same level of protection under the law”. It further cautioned that such a system “not only fosters resentment and division but also suggests that wealth equates to greater worth, which undermines the idea of justice as a universal right”.

Taking serious note of the issue, Justice Brar directed the Punjab Director-General of Police to file an affidavit providing comprehensive details regarding the policy and procedures governing the provision of police security to private individuals.

The court sought specific information on the state’s latest policy concerning personal security arrangements, including the standard operating procedure, if any, for district police chiefs in deploying security personnel. The affidavit must also clarify which officers are authorised to grant police protection, whether on payment or otherwise, and the exact criteria for assessing threat perception to determine if police personnel should be deployed.

The court also sought details on the appointment of any nodal officers responsible for periodic reassessment of security arrangements and the prescribed timelines for such reviews. It directed the DGP to provide data on the number of police personnel currently deployed for private security, along with details of their battalions and districts, as well as the number of individuals receiving such protection. The affidavit was also required to indicate whether the Incharge, Security, Punjab; or district police chiefs have discretionary powers to provide security to private citizens by deviating from the established policy.

The court directed the furnishing of the affidavit within four weeks. The matter has been adjourned to March 25.