HC raps Punjab for arbitrary action in 3-decade old matter

Admonishing Punjab for cancelling a confirmed public auction through a cryptic one-word order that betrayed a “lingering hangover of monarchical practices”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by it more than three decades ago. Justice Virinder Aggarwal ruled that the action was arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of basic principles of natural justice.

The matter was placed before Justice Aggarwal after the State filed the appeal in 1995 regarding an auction conducted way back in March 1987. The Bench was told that property measuring approximately 621 square yards was put to open public auction on March 6, 1987, by Muktsar Tehsildar (Sales). Plaintiff Rajwinder Singh emerged as the highest bidder for Rs 13,500 and deposited one-fourth of the amount at the fall of the hammer.

Justice Agarwal asserted: “The record and bid sheet further reveals that the competent authority (Sales Commissioner, Muktsar) thereafter approved and confirmed the auction sale on November 9, 1987. Despite confirmation, Rajwinder Singh was never called upon to deposit the balance consideration and no conveyance deed was executed.

The controversy arose when the confirmed sale was cancelled through a cryptic order dated May 24, 1988, consisting of a single word —Rejected—without recording reasons, issuing notice, or granting any opportunity of hearing.

After hearing rival contentions, Justice Agarwal asserted: “Such an order admittedly affects valuable civil rights of the respondent (plaintiff), who had acquired a legitimate and enforceable interest in the property upon confirmation of the auction.”

The Bench added any administrative or quasi-judicial divesting a citizen of his accrued civil rights was necessarily required to be supported by reasons and conform to the principles of natural justice, transparency and fairness. An unreasoned, non-speaking order, passed behind an affected party’s back, could not be sustained in the eyes of law.”

Calling the State’s conduct constitutionally indefensible, Justice Agarwal asserted: “The cancellation of a concluded auction by a cryptic one-word order ‘rejected’ reflects an approach wholly inconsistent with the constitutional ethos governing public administration.”

Taking a broader view of executive arbitrariness, the Bench added: “Such arbitrary exercise of power appears to be under the lingering hangover of monarchical practices prevalent prior to independence, when unreasoned commands were the norm. The times, however, have long changed. In a sovereign democratic republic governed by the Constitution of India, every public authority is bound by the rule of law and cannot act according to personal whims or unfettered discretion.”

Rejecting the State’s attempt to justify the cancellation on the basis of subsequent government instructions prescribing limits on area, the court held that executive instructions could not operate retrospectively.

“A subsequent executive instruction cannot operate retrospectively to invalidate a concluded and confirmed transaction, unless such power is expressly conferred by statute, which is conspicuously absent in the present case,” Justice Agarwal observed.

The court ruled the State could not be permitted to “approbate and reprobate” by later claiming lack of jurisdiction once the competent authority itself had confirmed the sale. “Any administrative lapse on the part of the authorities cannot be allowed to defeat the accrued and vested rights of a bona fide auction purchaser,” it said.

Referring to the importance of judicial oversight over arbitrary State action, Justice Agarwal observed: “Access to civil courts for redressal against arbitrary State action is an essential facet of the rule of law and cannot be curtailed unless the statute clearly and unequivocally mandates otherwise.”