 High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed “serious displeasure” over the failure of the authorities concerned in the state of Punjab to act on information regarding illegal registration of vehicles and manipulation of records.

Taking up a petition filed in public interest, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli asserted that it was told that the authorities had information regarding 1,300 vehicles illegally registered and plying not just in Punjab, but other parts of the country as well. Yet, action had not been taken.

The Bench asserted: “It is also stated that no registration has been cancelled, no dealers or other persons involved have been prosecuted or any action taken by the authorities in cases where information regarding illegal registration and manipulation of records is available with a committee. We, therefore, express our serious displeasure in this regard”.

In its order, the Bench noted that petitioner Simranjit Singh had moved an application, placing on record several documents to indicate the ongoing fraud in the registration of vehicles and the possibility of these being used for commission of crime. However, the state did not file its reply despite the grant of time. As such, the situation posed a serious threat to the law and order situation.

The Bench also took on record the state counsel’s submission that the Punjab Transport Commissioner had constituted a committee comprising four officials of the Transport Department to conduct an inquiry and investigate the matter.

The Bench added that nearly two years had gone by, but nothing was placed on record to indicate tangible progress. It was, rather, submitted that the committee called up the applicant-petitioner just a few days before the hearing on the petition for sharing the necessary details, inputs and information available with him for it to take further action.

The Bench added: “All what the authorities seek to claim credit for is that a clerk has been suspended and action has been initiated against another officer of the department. Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the approach and the manner in which the matter has been dealt with by the authorities thus far is insensitive”.

Before parting, the Bench added that steps purportedly taken by the state did not satisfy the judicial conscience of the court. It also did not justify the laxity or fault on the part of the state in taking action against the illegal registration.

Faced with the situation, the state counsel submitted that the authorities would re-constitute the committee to examine the matter by including specialised investigating agencies from the police administration and other departments, including Vigilance, Cyber Crime and Information Technology. The case will now come up for further hearing on September 14.

Insensitive approach

Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the approach and the manner in which the matter has been dealt with by the authorities thus far is insensitive. — Bench

