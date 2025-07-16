HC raps Punjab Police over four-year-old gold heist probe, seeks SSP’s affidavit

Expressing concern over police inaction spanning nearly four years in an armed robbery case involving about 5 kg gold and a causality, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for an affidavit-backed status report from Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police.

The officer has been asked to furnish details of not only the investigation carried out so far, but also the names of all investigating officers and the SHOs posted at Kiratpur police station since the FIR’s registration on September 20, 2021.

Justice NS Shekhawat warned that appropriate action would follow, if any officer, including the SSP, was found negligent in performing his duty.

The court also made it clear that the report would also contain details of the steps taken by the officers concerned so far to investigate the matter.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case registered for robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and other offences under the provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Naveen Batra submitted that the FIR was initially registered at Kiratpur police station against certain accused following the looting of around 5 kg gold and other valuables. A person had also died during the occurrence. But the petitioner’s name surfaced only through the disclosure statement of a co-accused, who was already facing 58 criminal cases across the country. He allegedly named the petitioner and his wife, claiming he had handed over about 1.75 kg of gold to him.

The counsel argued: “Surprisingly for almost four years, no action was taken against petitioner and now, when a petition has been filed before this court seeking fair investigation, the police have woken up from deep slumber. It is shocking to note that in an offence of this magnitude, which affects the entire society and the business, the police was proceeding on a very slow pace for the reasons known to the investigating officer as well as senior officer of the police”.

Taking a note of the allegations, Justice Shekhawat issued notice of motion to the state and other respondents.

Additional Advocate-General Tarun Aggarwal accepted notice on the respondent-state’s behalf on the asking of the court, while advocate Binat Sharma appeared on the complainant’s behalf.

Fixing the matter for further hearing on July 24, the court added: “The status report must be filed on or before the next date of hearing. However, it is made clear that in case, it is not filed by the date fixed, the Senior Superintendent of Police concerned shall personally remain present.