HC: Search before magistrate not needed if accused not for it

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that searching a person in the presence of a magistrate or gazetted officer in a drugs case was not required if he did not desire so after being informed of his right.

“There is no requirement to conduct the search in the presence of a magistrate or gazetted officer, if the person proposed to be searched does not so desire, after being informed of his right in this regard. The words `if such person so requires’ as used in Section 50(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act make it amply clear that the person to be searched would be taken before a magistrate or a gazetted officer, only if he so requires,” Justice Deepak Gupta asserted.

The assertion came as Justice Gupta allowed an appeal against the Jalandhar Special Court’s judgment convicting a man in February 2015 under the NDPS Act before sentencing him to 10-year imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine.

Among other things, his counsel contended there was a complete violation of Section 50 of the Act inasmuch the offer given to the accused was either to get him searched before a gazetted officer, a magistrate or the investigating officer.

Justice Gupta asserted the mandate of Section 50(1) was to ensure that the authorised officer informed the person about his right to be searched before a magistrate or a gazetted officer.

Justice Gupta said: “It is, thus, clear that there is double breach of Section 50 of the Act. The IO couldn’t offer the search of the accused to be conducted by him or by any member of the raiding party nor it was to be told that he had the right to be searched from police gazetted officer. The legal right to be conveyed to the accused was to be searched either before a gazetted officer or in the presence of some magistrate.”

Man acquitted