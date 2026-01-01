DT
PT
Home / Punjab / HC seeks response on pleas challenging delimitation of wards

HC seeks response on pleas challenging delimitation of wards

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
The High Court has sought the Punjab Government response over petitions challenging the delimitation process of wards for the elections to urban civic bodies.

The petitions challenging the process have been filed by former Pathankot Mayor Anil Vasudeva, Gursewak Singh of Tanda and Ranbir Singh of Patran. They challenged a draft notification issued by the government seeking objections to the delimitation plan.

NK Verma, counsel for Anil Vasudeva, urged the court to set aside the notification, dated December 22, and the process to conduct the delimitation exercise in Pathankot. The The petitioner said the Pathankot wards had undergone delimitation in 2020 on the basis of which municipal elections were held.

The petitioner said that a minimum period of 30 days is required to be granted under the rule to enable the public to file objections or suggestions, which has not been done in the current case.

ADS Jattana and Daljit Singh Gilzian, counsels for Gursewak Singh, argued that in the present case, the respondents were given only seven days to file objections, thereby denying a meaningful opportunity of participation to the residents. Justices Sandeep Moudgil and Yashvir Singh Rathor issued a notice to the state government for February 3. The Bench directed the state to file its reply at least one week prior to the next date of hearing. The Bench said the Advocate General had told the court that “in CWP-39740-2025, as per the notification, dated December 8, 2025, there is no proposal to change the boundaries as envisaged under Rule 6(a) of the Delimitation of Wards of Municipalities Rules, 1972”.

