Just six days before the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday gave the State Election Commission time until Wednesday to clarify its stand on an inquiry entrusted to an ADGP-level officer regarding a viral conference-call audio.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, was hearing petitions filed by former MLA Diljit Singh Cheema and other PIL petitioners alleging that the clip revealed “directives to halt opponents at homes or routes, act on local MLA's orders, shield ruling AAP supporters with positive reports, and ensure returning officers reject entries, engineering uncontested wins and violating the Model Code of Conduct".

The Bench took note of submissions made by the counsel for the Punjab State Election Commission during the hearing that an inquiry was conducted at its level by ADGP SPS Parmar and the inquiry report was awaited.

The Bench adjourned the hearing to “enable the State Election Commission to come out with a stand".

The court, during the hearing, was told by counsel for the State of Punjab that the original device on which the recording was made was required for a proper forensic examination.

The PIL petitioners, on the other hand, insisted the forensic examination could be carried out on the available material. It should be done by the Forensic Science Laboratory, not in the State of Punjab, but in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Bench, as of now, did not issue any order in this regard but kept the matter pending for the day after tomorrow.